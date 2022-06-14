Crooked Media partners with publisher Zando for book imprint

NEW YORK (AP) — A leading progressive media company, founded by three former members of the Obama administration, has formed a book imprint with the independent publisher Zando. On Tuesday, Zando announced that it would partner with Crooked Media, founded in 2017 by Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett, and Tommy Vietor, for an imprint called Crooked Media Reads. Crooked Media is known for such podcasts as “Pod Save America” and “Lovett or Leave It.” The three Crooked Media founders say in a statement that they want to “point listeners to brilliant authors helping to break down the big challenges we face as a country.”