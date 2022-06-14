Cal Fire fighting less than five-acre fire along Salinas Riverbed

GONZALES, Calif. (KION-TV) UPDATE JUNE 14, 2022, at 12:21 a.m.-- Cal Fire said the fire along the Salinas Riverbed is less than five acres.

They have been making steady progress with helicopters making water drops.

Cal Fire said no structures are threatened, and there are no reported injuries. While there is no cause of the fire yet, firefighters told KION there are several homeless camps in the area.

ORIGINAL STORY

Cal Fire said they have an aggressive attack on a fire along the Salinas Riverbed west of Highway 101 between Gonzales and Soledad.

Cal Fire said they have crews, engines, and bulldozers on the scene.

Overgrown fuels have made this a hard fire to contain, and Cal Fire said they would be there a while.