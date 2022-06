GONZALES, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Cal Fire said they have an aggressive attack on a fire along the Salinas Riverbed west of Highway 101 between Gonzales and Soledad.

Cal Fire said they have crews, engines, and bulldozers on the scene.

Overgrown fuels have made this a hard fire to contain, and Cal Fire said they would be there a while.

This is a developing story.