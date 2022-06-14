Skip to Content
Cal Fire at scene of 30-acre vegetation fire outside of Hollister

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Cal Fire said they are helping respond to a 30-acre fire outside of northwest Hollister off Highway 25 and Hudner Lane.

Cal Fire said that the fire is in a dead hay field. They have crews, helicopters, and engines on the scene.

There is one structure threatened, and no injuries were reported.

No evacuation warnings have been issued so far.

This is a developing story.

