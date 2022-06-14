Cal Fire at scene of 30-acre vegetation fire outside of Hollister

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Cal Fire said they are helping respond to a 30-acre fire outside of northwest Hollister off Highway 25 and Hudner Lane.

Cal Fire said that the fire is in a dead hay field. They have crews, helicopters, and engines on the scene.

There is one structure threatened, and no injuries were reported.

Highway 25 closed in both directions at Highway 156 near #Hollister due to brush fire. Highway 156 at Buena Vista and Hunder also closed. Download the #QuickMap app for latest road & traffic conditions. — Caltrans District 5 (@CaltransD5) June 14, 2022

No evacuation warnings have been issued so far.

This is a developing story.