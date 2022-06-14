Brutal Bairstow smashes England to series win over NZealand

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Jonny Bairstow has smashed England’s second-fastest test century with some brutal hitting to lead his country to a record run chase at Trent Bridge and a five-wicket victory in the second test against New Zealand. It clinched the series with one match to spare. Set 299 to win in a little over two sessions on Day 5, England reached its target in 50 overs with Bairstow falling for 136 off 92 balls just before the victory was sealed. Bairstow and Stokes (75) were thrown together with England in a tough spot at 93-4 in the reply. They could have played for the draw to preserve the team’s 1-0 lead in the three-match series. Instead, they went on the attack and it blew the New Zealanders away.