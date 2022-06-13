Soccer lawmakers reject trials of temporary concussion subs

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Soccer’s lawmakers have decided against a trial of temporary concussion substitutes while ratifying the option for teams to make five substitutions per game and have 15 players on the bench. The International Football Association Board (IFAB) held its annual general meeting in Doha. It said it had reconsidered the idea of temporary substitutions to deal with head injuries but that its focus would be on existing trials of additional permanent concussion subs. The approval of teams having 15 players on the bench as possible substitutes paves the way for 26-man squads at the upcoming World Cup in Qatar.