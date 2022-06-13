Sacramone Quinn, Memmel embrace new roles at USA Gymnastics

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

Two former star gymnasts are eager to lead USA Gymnastics into a new era. Olympic medalists Alicia Sacramone Quinn and Chellsie Memmel have taken on roles within the organization in hopes of getting the Americans back to the top of the medal stand. Quinn is USA Gymnastics’ new strategic lead while Memmel is in charge of development. Quinn says she wants the organization to move away from the fear-driven culture she experienced during her career. Quinn and Memmel will focus on creating an environment that is both positive and challenging. The duo has a little over two years to get the women’s national team ready for the 2024 Olympics in Paris.