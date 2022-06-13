S. Korea truckers’ strike has local shocks, not global yet

By HYUNG-JIN KIM

Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says that a weeklong strike by thousands of truckers in the country has triggered major disruptions in cargo transport and production that have caused $1.2 billion in damages. An extended strike may eventually worsen the global supply chains already battered by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and China’s pandemic curbs. But observers say the strike’s impact has so far been largely limited to South Korea’s domestic industry, and the country hasn’t reported any major disruption of exports of key items like semiconductors. The fourth round of negotiations Sunday between the striking truckers and government officials failed to reach a deal.