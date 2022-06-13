Rangers get 3rd win in row, 5-3 over AL West-leading Houston

By STEPHEN HAWKINS

AP Baseball Writer

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Brad Miller grounded an RBI single through a drawn-in infield for the go-ahead run in the eighth inning and the Texas Rangers beat AL West-leading Houston 5-3 for their third consecutive victory. That was part of a three-run eighth for Texas. Corey Seager had two hits to snap a 3-for-35 slump before his RBI groundout in the eighth sent home the final run for the Rangers. Houston slugger Yordan Álvarez went 2 for 4 to extend his on-base streak to 14 games. It was the 10th multihit game for Álvarez since May 29.