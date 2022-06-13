Police: Second suspect wanted after Alisal Community School burglary

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Salinas Police said they arrested a man after allegedly burglarizing Alisal Community School on the 1400 block of Del Monte Avenue Monday morning.

A security officer saw two men carrying a large plastic bag and hopping a fence, running away from the school. The security officer gave information on the suspects and confirmed that a classroom had been broken into and multiple electronic devices were stolen.

Officers found suspect Aby Ortiz, 24, near the 600 block of Williams Road. Police said they had a large black bag with electronic equipment inside.

Ortiz was identified as the suspect the guard saw running earlier. The second suspect was not found, said police. Ortiz was found with a bb gun and narcotics.

Ortiz was booked into Monterey County Jail for burglary and possession of narcotics. The stolen property was given back to the school.