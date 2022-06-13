Israeli ruling coalition teeters as it marks year in office

JERUSALEM (AP) — A member of Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s party says he will cease voting with the governing coalition. The announcement by Nir Orbach on Monday deals yet another blow to the teetering government as it marks one year in office. Orbach, a lawmaker with the religious-nationalist Yemina party, was the latest member of the ruling alliance to abandon support in parliament, leaving Bennett’s coalition of eight divergent parties without a clear majority to pass legislation. Bennett’s government was sworn in last June after four deadlocked elections. Its members have little in common beyond their shared opposition to longtime leader Benjamin Netanyahu, who is on trial for corruption.