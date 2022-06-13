Czech brewer Budvar reports record export increase in 2021

PRAGUE (AP) — Budvar, the Czech brewer that has been in a long legal dispute with U.S. company Anheuser-Busch over use of the “Budweiser” brand, has increased its beer exports last year despite the pandemic. Budejovicky Budvar NP, a 126-year-old state-owned brewery, said Monday its exports were up a record of 11% in 2021, reaching 1.3 million hectoliters (34.3 million gallons). Budvar sells its beer in more than 70 countries. It says all its major markets, including Germany, Britain and Slovakia, contributed to increased sales. Budvar previously said it registered a record output for the second straight pandemic year in 2021.