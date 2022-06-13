Abreu hits pair of 2-run homers, White Sox beat Tigers 9-5

By LARRY LAGE

AP Sports Writer

DETROIT (AP) — Jose Abreu hit a pair of two-run homers and Luis Robert singled home the go-ahead run in the fifth inning to help the Chicago White Sox beat the Detroit Tigers 9-5. Abreu sent a soaring shot over the left-center fence in the first to give the White Sox a 2-0 lead. He hit a line drive in the ninth over a row of hedges beyond the wall in center to give Chicago a four-run cushion. White Sox right-hander Lance Lynn made his season debut, coming back from surgery on his right knee, and gave up three runs on 10 hits over 4 1/3 innings. Lynn had a heated exchange with Chicago third base coach Joe McEwing in the dugout after the second inning.