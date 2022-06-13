5 things to know for June 13: Gun laws, January 6, Covid, White nationalists, Stocks

By Alexandra Meeks, CNN

Just imagine what a relief it would be if you could use the same charging cable for all of your devices — your phone, laptop, earbuds, camera, tablet, portable speaker, etc. Well, in a huge step to reduce cable clutter and waste, European regulators say that Apple and other smartphone makers will be required to support a single common charging standard for all mobile devices as early as the fall of 2024. But Apple hates the idea (shocker) because that means about a billion devices will become obsolete.

1. Gun laws

A bipartisan group of senators announced an agreement on gun safety legislation Sunday in the wake of several deadly mass shootings. The proposal includes “needed mental health resources, improves school safety and support for students, and helps ensure dangerous criminals and those who are adjudicated as mentally ill can’t purchase weapons,” the group said in a statement. Notably, the plan has the support of 10 Republican senators, which would help overcome a Senate filibuster. But many of the details of the plan are still to be sorted out and maintaining support for it throughout the legislative process will be challenging. A few major reforms were left out of the proposed deal, including a provision to expand background checks. Also absent is a ban on military-style assault weapons. Plus, there will be no change to the minimum age to purchase guns, which is 18 years old.

2. January 6

One of former President Donald Trump’s campaign managers will be among the witnesses testifying today before the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, the panel announced Sunday. Committee aides said that the hearing will focus on Trump’s false claims that he won the election “and the decision to push that lie to millions of supporters.” The hearing will also seek to connect Trump’s lies about the election to the violent insurrection at the Capitol, aides said, including how rioters echoed the former President’s baseless allegations that the election had been stolen. It will also include multimedia presentations and video of taped depositions, according to CNN sources familiar with the agenda. The hearing today will begin at 10 a.m. ET.

3. Coronavirus

The CDC has ended the Covid-19 testing requirement for air travelers entering the country. The move went into effect for US-bound air travelers at midnight on Sunday. The travel industry has lobbied against the restriction for months, calling it outdated and no longer necessary “based on the science and data.” The measure has been in place since January 2021. Separately, the FDA has found that Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine is safe and effective in younger children and will evaluate next week whether it should be granted emergency use authorization. Children under 5 years old — about 18 million people — are the only US age group that still isn’t eligible to receive a Covid-19 vaccine.

4. White nationalists

Police in Idaho arrested 31 men believed to be affiliated with the White nationalist group Patriot Front who allegedly had plans to riot at a local Pride event Saturday in Coeur d’Alene, officials said. Authorities received a call from a concerned citizen to report that the group was meeting in the parking lot of a hotel and “looked like a little army” equipped with shields and masks, the city’s Police Chief Lee White said. They intended to riot at an event that included a Pride walk and performances by local musicians, dancers and drag artists, police said. All 31 men were charged with conspiracy to riot, which is a misdemeanor.

5. Stocks

Global markets and US stock futures fell early today, indicating a downbeat start to the trading week after a broad sell-off on Wall Street. The Dow plunged 880 points, or 2.5%, on Friday. The S&P 500 shed 2.7% and the Nasdaq dropped about 3%. The Consumer Price Index rose by 8.6% in May, raising fears that the Federal Reserve will have to act even more aggressively to try to tame inflation. The shockwaves were felt most acutely in Asia today. Japan’s Nikkei closed down 3%, and the yen weakened to the lowest level in more than 20 years. If you’re looking for ways to protect yourself financially while also making the most of what you have, CNN has developed this list of options to consider.

TODAY’S NUMBER

$5

That’s how much a gallon of regular gas now costs on average nationwide, according to data from AAA today. While a $5 national average set a new record this past weekend, $5 gas has become unpleasantly common in much of the US. Friday’s readings showed more than 30% of stations nationwide were already charging more than $5 a gallon. And about 10% of stations are currently charging more than $5.75 a gallon.

TODAY’S QUOTE

“In our blue Pacific continent, machine guns, fighter jets, gray ships and green battalions are not our primary security concern. The single greatest threat to our very existence is climate change.”

— Inia Seruiratu, Fiji’s minister for defense, saying that climate change posed the biggest security threat in the Asia-Pacific region. Fiji has been battered by a series of tropical cyclones in recent years that caused devastating flooding that displaced thousands from their homes and hobbled the island’s economy.

TODAY’S WEATHER

AND FINALLY

How Tea Time Came to England

Do you know how tea got its name? Watch this short video to learn a few unexpected facts about the hot and fragrant beverage. (Click here to view)

