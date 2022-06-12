Oklahoma routs Virginia Tech 11-2, advances to 11th CWS

BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) — Tanner Tredaway hit two solo home runs and two doubles, Cade Horton pitched six strong innings and Oklahoma rolled to an 11-2 victory over No. 4 overall seed Virginia Tech to win the Blacksburg Super Regional and advance to the College World Series. Peyton Graham homered with one out in the top of the first and Tredaway cleared the fence with two outs to give the Sooners a 2-0 lead. Virginia Tech freshman Carson DeMartini hit a two-run shot to knot the score at 2-2 in the third. Tredaway hit a go-ahead homer leading off against Hokies starter Jordan Geber (1-2) in a three-run fourth, Brett Squires had a RBI single and Kendall Pettis drove in the final run with a sacrifice fly for a 5-2 lead.