Jan 6 panel says evidence it gathered enough to indict Trump

By HOPE YEN

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Members of the House committee investigating the Capitol riot say they’ve uncovered enough evidence for the Justice Department to consider an unprecedented criminal indictment against former President Donald Trump for seeking to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Rep. Adam Schiff says the department should be investigating “any credible allegation of criminal activity” by Trump, which he and the committee think there are. Rep. Jamie Raskin says he doesn’t wish to “browbeat” Attorney General Merrick Garland but the committee believes Trump violated criminal law. Garland hasn’t indicated what he might do. Trump has denied all wrongdoing.