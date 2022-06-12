In Jan. 6 cases, 1 judge stands out as the toughest punisher

By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN and ALANNA DURKIN RICHER

Associated Press

As the number of people sentenced for crimes in the U.S. Capitol insurrection nears 200, an Associated Press analysis of sentencing data shows that some judges are divided over how to punish the rioters, particularly for the low-level misdemeanors arising from the attack. U.S. District Tanya Chutkan, a former assistant public defender, has consistently taken the hardest line of any judge serving on Washington’s federal trial court. Overall, the 20 judges who’ve sentenced riot defendants have given lighter sentences than prosecutors were seeking in nearly three-fourths of the cases. The judges have exceeded prosecutors’ recommendation for about only 10% of the defendants, according to AP’s analysis.