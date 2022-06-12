Hot air brings Spain its 1st withering heat wave of year

MADRID (AP) — Spain´s weather service says a mass of hot air from North Africa has brought the country’s first major heat wave of the year. Temperatures are expected to reach 43 degrees Celsius (109.4 degrees Fahrenheit) in the southern cities of Seville, Cordoba and Badajoz on Sunday. Meteorologists said the temperature in Madrid could hit 38 degrees Celsius (100.4 F), well above average for early June. The forecasted high in coastal Barcelona was 32 degrees Celsius (89.6 F). The national weather agency says the heat wave is expected to last at least until Wednesday, and the hottest areas will be in central and southwestern Spain.