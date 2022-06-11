Tundra fire slows, but still aiming at Alaska Native village

By MARK THIESSEN

Associated Press

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A large fire burning in the tundra of southwest Alaska continues to move toward an Alaska Native village, but fire managers say it is moving at a slower rate. The East Fork fire was started by lightning May 31. It remained about 5 miles from the Yup’ik village of St. Mary’s on Saturday. The fire was listed at 169 square miles, more than double the last estimate. The increase was attributed to better mapping. There were 180 personnel working the fire, with more crews expected to arrive Monday. There are no mandatory evacuation orders, but about 700 residents of St. Mary’s and the nearby community of Pitkas Point have been told to prepare in case they need to leave.