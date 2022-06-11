Texas men land record alligator gar in Toledo Bend

By Web Staff

TOLEDO BEND, Louisiana (KTBS) — Two East Texas fishermen say a recent normal night of bow fishing turned into an epic adventure.

Craig Peace of Deadwood, Texas, and Jesse Fuller of Center, Texas, were on the north end of Toledo Bend Reservoir when they came across the catch of a lifetime. They spent hours on the water hoping to land one of the monsters and just so happened to be in the right place at the right time.

Their catch of a 276.1 pound alligator gar is a new Toledo Bend record, the men say. It measured 7 feet, 8 inches long and is 48 inches in girth.

The previous record, according to the Texas Parks & Wildlife All Tackle Records for Toledo Bend, was 260 pounds recorded in 2017.

