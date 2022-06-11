Swedish, US troops drill on remilitarized Baltic Sea island

By JAMES BROOKS

Associated Press

VISBY, Sweden (AP) — Swedish decision-makers demilitarized the Baltic Sea island of Gotland at the start of the century. That’s how far-fetched the idea of having to defend it against a foreign invasion seemed at the time. Now, the Swedish Armed Forces are back and practicing with U.S. troops not just how to defend the island, but how to take it back from a foreign aggressor. U.S. Marines practiced air drops and amphibious landings on Gotland in recent days as part of an annual NATO exercise in the Baltic Sea. Though the exercise wasn’t held in response to a specific threat, this year’s edition comes amid heightened tensions with Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.