New York fund apologizes for role in Tuskegee syphilis study

By JAY REEVES

Associated Press

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — A New York-based philanthropy is publicly apologizing for its role in the infamous Tuskegee syphilis study. The Manhattan-based Milbank Memorial Fund covered funeral expenses starting in the 1930s for hundreds of Black men who were allowed to die of the untreated disease. This wasn’t a simple act of charity: The payments enabled researchers to obtain autopsies of people who had been told only that they suffered from “bad blood.” The fund’s president, Christopher F. Koller, said there’s no easy way to explain or justify its role in the deceit that even today makes many Black people suspicious of government health care.