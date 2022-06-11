Nevin’s three-run homer lifts Baltimore over Kansas City 6-4

By AVERY OSEN

Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Tyler Nevin hit a three-run home run, Cedric Mullins and Austin Hays added an RBI each and led the Baltimore Orioles over the Kansas City Royals 6-4. Nevin hit just his second homer of the season which was a 425-foot shot to center field that give the Orioles a 4-3 lead in the sixth. Royals starter Daniel Lynch (2-6) after he gave up four earned runs over 5 1/3 innings. Tyler Wells (3-4) went six innings allowing three earned runs. Former Royal Jorge Lopez earned his eighth save of the season for Baltimore.