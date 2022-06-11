MLB batting leader Arraez hits 1st slam, Twins beat Rays 6-5

By BRIAN HALL

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Big league batting leader Luis Arraez hit his first career grand slam and the Minnesota Twins spoiled Shane Baz’s season debut, beating the Tampa Bay Rays 6-5. Arraez got at least three hits for the seventh time this season, raising his average to .367. He has three home runs this year, including two in the last three games. Arraez homered as part of a five-run third inning against Baz, Tampa Bay’s top pitching prospect who returned after elbow surgery in March. Baz allowed five runs in 2 1/3 innings on three hits and three walks.