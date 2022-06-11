Leclerc takes pole position for Azerbaijan Grand Prix

BAKU, Azerbaijan (AP) — Charles Leclerc has taken pole position for the fourth Formula One race in a row ahead of the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. The Ferrari driver set a time of 1 minute 41.359 seconds with his last run of the session to beat Red Bull’s Sergio Pérez by .282 seconds. Championship leader Max Verstappen qualified third in the other Red Bull, .347 off Leclerc’s pace. Leclerc qualified on pole position for the last three races but couldn’t convert that into any wins. He was also on pole in Azerbaijan last year, when he placed fourth.