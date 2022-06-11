Judge releases woman who poured gas on Las Vegas detective

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A woman accused of drenching a Las Vegas police detective in gasoline has been released on her own recognizance.

KLAS-TV reported Friday that Kayla Powe was initially held on $13,000 bail. But she had a second hearing in front a different judge who allowed her release.

Powe is facing charges of battery with the use of a deadly weapon where the victim is a first responder and assault with the use of a deadly weapon, according to court documents.

The incident happened June 5 around 9 a.m. when the detective was getting gas outside a convenience store. A witness flagged him down, saying a woman was trying to light a fire nearby.

The detective found Powe with a bottle of gasoline and a lighter. Police say the detective knocked the lighter out of her hand when she tried to light a cigarette.

Authorities say Powe then poured gasoline directly over his head. The detective described losing his vision and using a radio to call for help. He feared that she had another lighter and would use it.

A witness says a giggling Powe continued trying to set things on fire with a cigarette or matches.

Powe told police when questioned that she wanted to burn a business.

It was not immediately known Saturday if she had an attorney who could comment on her behalf.