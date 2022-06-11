Skip to Content
News
By
Published 9:47 AM

Guns, crossbow & drugs among items seized during search in Bevo Mill

<i>
Etsy

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

    ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — Guns and drugs were seized during a search in St. Louis’ Bevo Mill neighborhood.

Friday afternoon police posted on social media an image of the items that were seized when officers conducted a search warrant. According to police, the items seized were six guns, a crossbow, various suspected narcotics and paraphernalia, and around $12,000 cash.

Two men were taken into custody. Police said the men who were arrested were convicted felons.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

News

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content