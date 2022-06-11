Finau shoots 62, shares RBC Canadian Open lead with McIlroy

TORONTO (AP) — Tony Finau birdied the final hole Saturday for an 8-under 62 and a share of the RBC Canadian Open lead with defending champion Rory McIlroy. McIlroy had a 65 to match Finau at 11-under 199 at St. George’s Golf and Country Club. McIlroy had to wait three years to defend his 2019 title because of the COVID-19 pandemic that canceled golf’s fourth-oldest championship the last two years. Finau had the best round of the week, eagling the par-5 ninth in a front-nine 29 and making four birdies and a bogey on the final nine. He won the FedEx Cup playoff opener last season at Riviera for his second PGA Tour victory. PGA champion Justin Thomas was 9 under after a 63.