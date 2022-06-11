31 Patriot Front members arrested near Idaho pride event

By MARTHA BELLISLE

Associated Press

Authorities arrested 31 members of the white supremacist group Patriot Front near an Idaho pride event Saturday after they were found packed into the back of a U-Haul truck with riot gear. The men were standing inside the truck wearing khakis, navy blue shirts and beige hats with white balaclavas covering their faces when Coeur d’Alene police stopped the U-Haul and began arresting them on the side of the road. Coeur d’Alene Police Chief Lee White says “they came to riot downtown.” White says all 31 were charged with conspiracy to riot, a misdemeanor. The men were going through the booking process Saturday afternoon and are scheduled to be arraigned on Monday. White says those arrested came from at least 11 states.