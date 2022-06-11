Arrest made in fatal shooting at graduation; 3 others wanted

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Authorities have arrested one of four people wanted in the fatal shooting last month of a student’s grandmother outside a New Orleans high school graduation ceremony that was held at a local university. WVUE-TV reports 18-year-old Brandon Rock made his first court appearance Saturday. Jail records show he was arrested Friday on counts of manslaughter and illegally carrying a weapon on school property. It was not clear whether he has an attorney who could comment on his behalf. Rock is one of four suspects wanted in connection with the death of 80-year-old Augustine Greenwood. She was fatally shot as she walked toward her family’s car following a grandchild’s graduation ceremony May 31 at Xavier University.