Aggies heading to CWS; Vols, Hokies, Longhorns force Game 3s

By ERIC OLSON

AP Sports Writer

Texas A&M swept its NCAA super regional and advanced to the College World Series next week. Tennessee, Virginia Tech and Texas won Saturday to even their best-of-three series. Mississippi and Arkansas won their super regional openers to move within a win of the CWS. Texas A&M beat Louisville 4-3 for a second straight one-run win and returns to the CWS for the first time since 2017. It’s the next step in a turnaround season under first-year coach Jim Schlossnagle. Luc Lipcius homered twice in an eight-run fifth inning in Tennessee’s 12-4 victory over Notre Dame.