Published 11:46 PM

WTO looks to reach trade deals with its fate on the line

By JAMEY KEATEN
Associated Press

GENEVA (AP) — Government ministers from World Trade Organization member countries are gathering for four days to tackle key issues like overfishing of the seas, COVID-19 vaccines for the developing world and food security. Experts say the future of the 164-member-country trade body as the preeminent global venue to smooth fair trade and resolve international trade disputes is at risk. Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala in recent days expressed “cautious optimism” that progress could be made on at least one of four issues expected to dominate the meeting starting Sunday: fisheries subsidies, agriculture, the pandemic response and reform of the WTO. Some outside experts expect few accomplishments out of the meeting.

Associated Press

