What’s next for the Jan. 6 panel: More hearings, more Trump

By KEVIN FREKING

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol has laid out a roadmap for the series of hearings it is holding this month as it examines President Donald Trump’s responsibility for the melee. The next hearings won’t take place in prime time like the debut on Thursday, but they will go into greater detail about specific aspects of the insurrection. On Monday, lawmakers are expected to present evidence that Trump engaged in a “massive effort” to spread false information that the election had been stolen — even though advisers and allies told him repeatedly he had lost.