US buys more monkeypox vaccine as global case count grows

By MIKE STOBBE

AP Medical Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The U.S. government is building up its supply of monkeypox vaccine to contend with escalating cases identified in a surprising international outbreak, health officials said Friday. As of Friday, the U.S. had identified 45 cases in 15 states and the District of Columbia, up from about 20 counted a week previously. More than 1,300 cases have been found in about 30 other countries. Officials say the risk to the American public is considered low, but is taking steps to assure people that medical measures are in place to deal the growing problem.