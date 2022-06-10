Police: Watsonville woman arrested with seven firearms, two replica firearms

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Watsonville Police said law enforcement arrested a parolee and found serval firearms, rounds of ammunition and thousands in cash.

Samanta Sanchez, 24, has ties to local gangs and was on parole which prohibited her from owning any firearms. Santa Cruz County Anti-Crime Team and State Parole agents conducted a compliance check on the 100 block of Carey Avenue and found a large gun safe and a picture of Sanchez with a bunch of guns, according to police.

With a search warrant, officers opened the safe and found four handguns, three rifles, two replica firearms, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, and more than $7,000 in cash and jewelry. The guns matched the ones Sanchez was holding in the photo, said police.

Sanchez was booked into Santa Cruz County Jail for felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a high-capacity magazine, illegal possession of an assault weapon, possession of a short-barrel firearm, and parole violation.