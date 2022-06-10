Police: Shooting suspect under guard, hurt trooper released

By BRIAN WITTE and SARAH BRUMFIELD

Associated Press

Authorities say a West Virginia man accused of fatally shooting three co-workers at a western Maryland machine shop remains under police guard at a hospital, but a Maryland state trooper injured in a shootout with the shooting suspect has been treated and released. Police say the 25-year Maryland State Police veteran was shot when the fleeing suspect fired at troopers who tracked him down. Police say at least one trooper returned fire, striking the suspect. Police say charges are pending consultation with the state’s attorney’s office. The Washington County sheriff says three men were found dead at Columbia Machine and a fourth was critically injured. He says the victims and suspect were all employees.