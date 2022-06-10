Police: Natividad Hospital lockdown was over patient mental health crisis

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) UPDATE JUNE 10, 2022, at 12:05 p.m.-- Salinas Police said Natividad Hospital was put on lockdown for about 15 minutes Friday after an ongoing patient suffered a mental health crisis.

The patient was threatening people armed with a 10-inch knife. He originally told people he was armed with a gun, said police.

Police arrived and resolved the situation after 15 minutes and detained the patient. The patient is now receiving psychiatric help and was released to Natividad Hospital.

---

UPDATE JUNE 10, 2022, at 12:05 p.m.-- The lockdown at Natividad Hospital has been lifted, per our reporter on the scene.

No details yet on why it was put on lockdown.

ORIGINAL STORY

An employee with Natividad Hospital called and told KION that they're currently on lockdown and are not being told why.

Salinas Police say they have units on scene. The police did not say why they were out there.

This is a developing story.