Officer returns to work after severe injury

SAGINAW TWP., Michigan (WNEM) — A Saginaw Township police officer who was injured in the line of duty is now back on patrol.

Jeff Koenig was shot during a traffic stop three years ago when he pulled over a man who allegedly stole a truck. The gun the suspect allegedly used was also stolen.

“There’s been a lot of smiles, a lot of hugs, great to see him back in uniform and doing what he’s passionate about,” Saginaw Township Police Chief Scott Malace said.

“He’s been biting at the bit to get out there. And I know he’s ready and he, he’s excited about where it’s at now,” Malace said.

Koenig was shot in the jaw and shoulder by Joshua Rosebush during a traffic stop in January 2019. He returned to the department two years after the incident for light duty. Now he is back to full status but will be riding with a field training officer.

“We’ve decided to have him ride with one of our field training officers for a week or two to get him acclimated in case there’s been any changes with computers and report writing and so far, so forth over the last three years,” Malace said.

Malace was not chief at the time of the incident but says it is a happy ending to a tragic event for the Saginaw Township police family.

“We’re a tight group and to see one of your family members, you know, be made whole again, and get out there and to do what they’re passionate about, that’s extremely exciting for me,” Malace said.

Officer Koenig will be working a 12-hour day tour. Chief Malace says Koenig is grateful for the support he received from the community. Rosebush is serving a 75 to 150 years sentence in prison for the shooing.

