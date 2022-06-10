North Korean leader reaffirms arms buildup in party meeting

By KIM TONG-HYUNG

Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has doubled down on his arms buildup in face of what he described as an aggravating security environment. Meanwhile, he concluded a major political conference that came as U.S. and South Korean officials said his plans to conduct another nuclear test explosion was imminent. Kim’s comments published by North Korea’s state-run Korean Central News Agency on Saturday didn’t include any direct criticism of the United States or rival South Korea amid a prolonged deadlock in nuclear diplomacy during the three days of discussions that wrapped up Friday.