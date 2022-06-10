New restrictions on ships to protect whales coming soon

By PATRICK WHITTLE

Associated Press

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The federal government is close to releasing new rules that the shipping industry might have to comply with to help protect a vanishing species of whale. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has spent a few years reviewing the vessel speed rules it uses to protect North Atlantic right whales. The whales number less than 340 and they are vulnerable to collisions with large ships. A NOAA spokesperson said Tuesday that the agency anticipates that it will publish proposed rules within the coming weeks. A public comment process would follow.