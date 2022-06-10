By Colby Hentges, CNN

Romantic Disney proposal ruined, Prince Louis won’t sit still, and a lot of money hidden in a couch. These are the must-watch videos of the week.

Prince Louis wasn’t having it

Cameras catch Prince Louis acting out while watching a pageant on the final day of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with his mother, Kate.

Sydney Sweeney’s short skirt

“Euphoria” star Sydney Sweeney’s skirt at the MTV Movie & TV Awards drew strong reactions from the internet. CNN’s Jeanne Moos wonders if it will bring back the dreaded low-rise look.

Cash hidden in Craigslist couch

A woman discovered a large amount of money in the cushions of a couch she got for free on Craigslist. HLN’s Robin Meade has the report.

Disney disrupts proposal

Disney tries to make amends for an employee who snatched a ring mid-proposal, but the couple says no. CNN’s Jeanne Moos reports.

Brady shows off boxer briefs

Tom Brady’s wife posts video of Tom in his boxer briefs. CNN’s Jeanne Moos says forget the offensive line; he’s selling his own underwear line.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.