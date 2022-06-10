Martinez, Dalbec homers power Red Sox past Mariners 4-3

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

SEATTLE (AP) — J.D. Martinez homered for the first time in nearly a month, Bobby Dalbec snapped a tie with a solo shot, and the Boston Red Sox won for the eighth time in nine games, beating the Seattle Mariners 4-3. Boston opened the final leg of its West Coast swing with a bounce-back victory after seeing its seven-game win streak snapped. Martinez homered for the first time since May 17, hitting a solo blast off Seattle starter Marco Gonzales to give Boston a 2-0 lead. After the Mariners pulled even at 2-all, Dalbec opened the seventh inning with his fourth home run.