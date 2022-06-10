Governors forming task force to address mass shootings

By ANDREW DeMILLO

Associated Press

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The National Governors Association says it’s forming a working group of governors to come up with recommendations to stop mass shootings following the Texas school massacre. Reaching consensus could be a tall order given that the nation’s governors have been divided along partisan lines on how to approach issues of gun control and school safety. Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy told the White House in a letter that their group is creating a panel of six to 10 governors to look at the issue. Their letter left open the possibility the recommendations could include gun control proposals.