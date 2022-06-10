Family: Pakistan ex-ruler Musharraf critically ill in Dubai

By MUNIR AHMED

Associated Press

ISLAMABAD (AP) — The family of Pakistan’s former military ruler Gen. Pervez Musharraf says he is critically ill and has been hospitalized in Dubai since last month. They asked for prayers for Musharraf’s health while denying local media reports back home that he is on a ventilator. Musharraf has been living in the United Arab Emirates, since 2016, when he was allowed to leave Pakistan on bail to seek medical treatment abroad. Over the years, he was said to be very ill and was unlikely to travel home to face pending legal cases against him. Friday’s statement from his family on Twitter followed newspaper reports in Pakistan and statements attributed to his friends saying he was gravely ill.