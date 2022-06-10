Fahnbulleh wins 100 and 200 meters at NCAA championships

EUGENE, Ore. (AP) — Florida’s Joseph Fahnbulleh pulled away at the finishes to win the 100 and 200 meters at the NCAA track and field championships Friday night. Fahnbulleh, who competed for Liberia at the Tokyo Olympics, won the 100 title first in a personal-best 10 seconds. Tennessee freshman Favour Ashe was second in 10.08. Oregon’s Micah Williams, who had the nation’s fastest time of 9.86 seconds this year, finished seventh. Fahnbulleh won the 200 later in the evening at Hayward Field, finishing in 19.83 ahead of Matthew Boling of Georgia. Boosted by Fahnbulleh’s performance, the Florida Gators won the men’s team title with 54 points. Texas finished second with 38.