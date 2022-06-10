DeChambeau confirmed as latest signing for Saudi golf series

ST. ALBANS, England (AP) — Former U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau has become the latest big name to sign on with the Saudi-funded breakaway LIV Golf series. DeChambeau confirmed Friday he will play upcoming events in the United States. It is an about-turn by DeChambeau, who had previously said he would continue playing on the PGA Tour. That may not be possible now, as the PGA Tour announced Thursday that players who defect to the renegade series will face banishment from future tour events. DeChambeau will be joining a series that already features Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson, who are contesting the first LIV Golf event outside London this week.