Car crushed, person dead in Vegas freeway crossbar collapse

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A motorist was killed when a steel crossbar marking low clearance at a freeway construction project collapsed atop a vehicle, authorities said Friday.

Las Vegas Fire & Rescue spokesman Tim Szymanski told the Las Vegas Review-Journal there was one person in the crushed vehicle and bystanders tried to provide aid before paramedics and Nevada Highway Patrol troopers arrived.

The identity of the person who died was not immediately provided.

Justin Hopkins, spokesman for the Nevada Department of Transportation, told the newspaper the incident occurred during morning rush traffic at the project connecting U.S. 95 with the 215 Beltway in northwest Las Vegas.

He said an oversized piece of construction equipment towed by truck not associated with the transportation department dislodged the beam erected as a height warning for tall trucks approaching the overpass work zone.

The southbound freeway was closed for several hours and traffic was diverted, according to the Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada.