British scientists say it’s unclear if monkeypox has peaked

By MARIA CHENG

AP Medical Writer

LONDON (AP) — British health officials say they cannot tell if the spread of monkeypox has peaked in the country. They announced another 45 cases on Friday, bringing the total to 366 in the biggest-ever outbreak of the disease beyond Africa. Britain’s Health Security Agency said 99% of the cases were in men and that nearly all of the 152 men who provided detailed information identified as gay, bisexual or men who have sex with men. The agency says about 80% of cases were in London. Anyone, regardless of their sexual orientation, is susceptible to the monkeypox virus if they come into close physical contact with an infected person or their bedsheets or clothes.