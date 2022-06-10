Billy Bingham, former NIreland player and coach, dies at 90

BELFAST, Northern Ireland (AP) — Former Northern Ireland player and coach Billy Bingham has died at the age of 90. He was a right winger who made 56 appearances for Northern Ireland and helped the team reach the quarterfinals of the 1958 World Cup. He guided the national team to the World Cup in 1982 and ’86 as a coach. Bingham’s death was announced by his family in a statement. His son, David, said his father died in a care home in England late Thursday. Northern Ireland’s soccer federation said Bingham held “a unique place in the football hearts” of the nation.