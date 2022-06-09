Vikings will lean hard again on Peterson in pass coverage

By DAVE CAMPBELL

AP Pro Football Writer

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings will rely heavily on cornerback Patrick Peterson again this season. He re-signed with the team for his 12th year in the NFL. The Vikings are running a new scheme under defensive coordinator Ed Donatell. The role of safeties in disguising coverages in this system is designed to help cornerbacks gain an extra edge. Peterson is energized this offseason by the new scheme, new staff and new teammates.